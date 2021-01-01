Kin (KIN) Market Cap Tops $94.27 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Kin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kin has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a total market capitalization of $94.27 million and approximately $61,799.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00028347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00129416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.25 or 0.00560657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00160477 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00302619 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006910 BTC.

About Kin

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

