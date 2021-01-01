Keep Network Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000634 BTC on exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $84.55 million and approximately $505,553.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00029327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00130354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00561661 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00161640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00299848 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00050137 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,993,347 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

Keep Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.