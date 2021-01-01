KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 124.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Ellen Smith bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 89.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 51,088 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 37,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 108.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 323,973 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 148.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 95,032 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth approximately $548,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

