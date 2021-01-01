JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) (LON:JZCP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.54

JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) (LON:JZCP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $94.54 and traded as low as $73.02. JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) shares last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 1,011 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £62.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 25.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70.

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

