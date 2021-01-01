JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC) Stock Price Down 2.1%

JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC) shares were down 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 558 ($7.29) and last traded at GBX 558 ($7.29). Approximately 3,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 167,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 570 ($7.45).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JTC PLC (JTC.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of £683.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 562.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 504.15.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

