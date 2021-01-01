JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,433 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in ORBCOMM by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ORBCOMM by 749.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in ORBCOMM by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ORBCOMM by 24.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 11,463 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.53. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $578.87 million, a PE ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.95.

In related news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $348,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.