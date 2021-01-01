JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 931 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1,233.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 60,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 55,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 20.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $27.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $794.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $103.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.35 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. On average, analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

