JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,213 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Afya were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Afya in the third quarter worth about $34,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Afya by 94.6% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Afya by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,290,000 after buying an additional 224,496 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Afya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Afya by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,293,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after acquiring an additional 261,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Afya Limited has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Afya had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $57.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFYA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.90 to $30.20 in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Afya in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

