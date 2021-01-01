JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Lydall worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LDL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 279.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 6.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 191,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall during the second quarter worth $551,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 12.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 26.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of Lydall stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. Lydall, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $207.09 million for the quarter.

Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

