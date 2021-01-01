JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DDAIF. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Pareto Securities raised Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Daimler in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Daimler to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.53, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.25.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.13). Daimler had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $47.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daimler will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

