JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on DDAIF. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Pareto Securities raised Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Daimler in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Daimler to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.53, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.25.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
