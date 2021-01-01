JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $196,000 Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter worth $783,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

HCCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $505.53 million, a PE ratio of 105.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $87.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.