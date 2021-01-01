JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,378 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Entercom Communications by 155.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Entercom Communications by 63.4% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Entercom Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Entercom Communications by 199.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Entercom Communications by 183.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

Shares of ETM stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $268.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETM shares. ValuEngine raised Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Entercom Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

In other Entercom Communications news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $2,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM).

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.