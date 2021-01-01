JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 400 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 367.43.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

