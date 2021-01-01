Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $112.03

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.03 and last traded at $111.89, with a volume of 196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.08.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.73. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $259,734.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,096.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $189,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,857 shares of company stock valued at $954,219. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 94.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 119,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

