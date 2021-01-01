Jibrel Network (JNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, IDEX and Bibox. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $67,252.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00041212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00298460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00016737 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00027391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $598.60 or 0.02030777 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinrail, Gate.io, Bibox, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

