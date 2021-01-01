Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

JRSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

JRSH opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.72. Jerash Holdings has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Jerash Holdings (US) at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

