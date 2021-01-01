J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $982.10

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $982.10 and traded as high as $1,184.00. J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) shares last traded at $1,123.00, with a volume of 235,332 shares.

JDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,080 ($14.11).

Get J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 982.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35.

In other J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 431,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,166 ($15.23), for a total value of £5,031,290 ($6,573,412.59). Also, insider Su Cacioppo sold 3,664 shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 774 ($10.11), for a total transaction of £28,359.36 ($37,051.69).

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) Company Profile (LON:JDW)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.