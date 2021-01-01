IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 40.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 569.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 123,342 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,093,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 361,040 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,642,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $8.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a market cap of $618.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.62.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $66,829.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISEE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

