Isolde O’hanlon Acquires 5,000 Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Isolde O’hanlon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $12,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CNFR opened at $3.29 on Friday. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

