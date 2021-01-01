iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) Stock Price Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $220.13

iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.13 and traded as low as $218.58. iShares Transportation Average ETF shares last traded at $219.54, with a volume of 40,359 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 142.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after acquiring an additional 270,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 291.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,690,000 after buying an additional 320,823 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 403.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,055,000 after buying an additional 189,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 90,792.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 229,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the second quarter worth $20,330,000.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

