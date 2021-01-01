iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Hits New 1-Year High at $127.39

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $127.39 and last traded at $127.38, with a volume of 2329391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.28.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

