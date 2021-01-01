iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.43

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.43 and last traded at $53.35, with a volume of 66211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.54.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 308.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

