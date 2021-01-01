iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHE) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHE) were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.95 and last traded at $24.92. Approximately 3,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 9,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25.

