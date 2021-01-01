iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NYSEARCA:WOOD) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NYSEARCA:WOOD) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.57 and last traded at $80.04. 55,497 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 30,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.49.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average of $65.77.

