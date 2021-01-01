iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ICLN) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $28.29. Approximately 5,440,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 2,062,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.40.

