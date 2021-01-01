IQeon Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $356,982.00 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. One IQeon token can currently be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00007022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Token Store and Exrates. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. IQeon has a market cap of $11.30 million and $356,982.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IQeon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00028051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00128152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $163.32 or 0.00557444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00166597 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00300932 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018714 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00049248 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

IQeon Token Trading

IQeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.