IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 17,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQ Global Resources ETF stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQ Global Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GRES) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,715 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 14.38% of IQ Global Resources ETF worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

IQ ARB Global Resources ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ ARB Global Resources Index (the Index). The Index uses momentum and valuation factors to identify global companies that operate in commodity-specific market segments and whose equity securities trade in developed markets, including the United States.

