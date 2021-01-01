iPath Bloomberg Natural Gas SubTR ETN B (NYSEARCA:GAZB) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of iPath Bloomberg Natural Gas SubTR ETN B (NYSEARCA:GAZB) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.68. Approximately 5,604 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 921% from the average daily volume of 549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61.

