INVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:INVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:INVO) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of INVO stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of -0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21. INVO Bioscience has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

