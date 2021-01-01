Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $139.90

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $139.90 and traded as high as $155.64. Investors Title shares last traded at $153.00, with a volume of 3,051 shares trading hands.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Investors Title from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $289.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.90.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $67.63 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $15.44 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $8.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITIC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Investors Title by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 569.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

