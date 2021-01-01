Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,127 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,557% compared to the typical volume of 68 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.39.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $266.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $8.70.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

