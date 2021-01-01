Investec Group (INVP.L) (LON:INVP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $163.47

Investec Group (INVP.L) (LON:INVP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $163.47 and traded as high as $198.95. Investec Group (INVP.L) shares last traded at $195.30, with a volume of 2,109,455 shares.

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Investec Group (INVP.L) from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 212 ($2.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 192.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 163.51. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. Investec Group (INVP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Investec Group (INVP.L) Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

