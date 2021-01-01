Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY) Trading Up 0.5%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.26. Approximately 126,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 262,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.