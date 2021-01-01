Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $151.22 and last traded at $150.61. Approximately 27,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 110,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.27.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.43.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.