Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.56

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.56 and traded as high as $15.83. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 575,437 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 516.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 865,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 725,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 637,794 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 144,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,746,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

