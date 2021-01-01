Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Up 7.4%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) rose 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 3,049,604 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,675,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

INUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inuvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Inuvo in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 357.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 159,395 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Inuvo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.