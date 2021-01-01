Intrepid Potash Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 747 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,309% compared to the average daily volume of 53 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 97.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,501,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 742,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 26.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 101,902 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 31.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the third quarter worth about $121,000.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $321.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.52). Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Intrepid Potash in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.78.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

