Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $14.15. 90,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 218,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

