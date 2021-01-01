International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $16.72. 2,028,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,858,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IGT. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.31.

The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Game Technology by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after buying an additional 568,049 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after buying an additional 1,407,599 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,654,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after buying an additional 133,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

