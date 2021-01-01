International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ICAGY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Redburn Partners cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of ICAGY opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.36. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($3.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 45.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.79%. Equities research analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

