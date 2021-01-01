Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IFS. Scotiabank raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

NYSE IFS opened at $32.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78. Intercorp Financial Services has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $45.01.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.53. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFS. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 515,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,442 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 54.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after purchasing an additional 224,304 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 433,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,695,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.