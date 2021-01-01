Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.15. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 302,641 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

