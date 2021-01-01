INT Price Hits $0.0068 (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, INT has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar. One INT coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. INT has a market cap of $3.04 million and $1.17 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00040383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00304477 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017715 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00028816 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00011189 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

Buying and Selling INT

INT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.