Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Major Shareholder Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $199.71 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $212.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zscaler from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $149,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $529,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $1,146,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 269.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $569,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

