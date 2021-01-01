Insider Selling: Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Insider Sells $12,260,000.00 in Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 751,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,096,987. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

WGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

