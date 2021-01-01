Insider Selling: Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CEO Sells 128,600 Shares of Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $1,343,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,897,078.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $10.14 on Friday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.14 million, a PE ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

