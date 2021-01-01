Insider Selling: The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Sells $63,060.00 in Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KR stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $37.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 17.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

