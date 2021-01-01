Insider Selling: Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) EVP Sells 3,331 Shares of Stock

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,391.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SGMO stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.23. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

