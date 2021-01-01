Insider Selling: Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) COO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) COO William Dudman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $14,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ OBCI opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.