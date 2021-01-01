Insider Selling: Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) Major Shareholder Sells 5,933 Shares of Stock

Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Good Works Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $201,000.00.

Shares of GWAC stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Good Works Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.53.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

